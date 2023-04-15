Japan PM Kishida Safe after Explosion during Speech in Wakayama, Suspect Apprehended

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated after an explosion occurred during his speech in the city of Wakayama on Saturday. The Japan Times and NHK reported that investigators confiscated two cylindrical objects from the scene. They believe these are explosive devices. One of them detonated and the other was seized by a cop.

The suspect is Ryuji Kimura, a 24-year-old from Kawanishi, Hyogo Prefecture. He was first apprehended by two local fishermen.

The NHK said that the suspect has so far not responded to police questioning.

According to Japanese media, the Prime Minister was reported to be safe. News agency Reuters released photos of Kimura. The photos released show Kimura being taken into custody by uniformed policemen.

A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by news outlet BNONews shows first media persons, and then other people gathered in Wakayama, who, a few moments later are seen fleeing following the sound of a loud blast.

The 19-second footage shows media persons and other people scampering away from the spot where Kishida may have been standing and as the camera pans, a small cloud of smoke can be seen.

A reporter at the site, which also is a local fishing port, said Kimura threw a tube-like object about 15 centimetres long in the area where Kishida was expected to address a gathering.

According to a report by Japan Times, an apparent smoke or pipe bomb was thrown at Kishida while he was speaking to a candidate of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

He was there to campaign and express support for the candidate for a by-election planned for later this month. The elections will be held on April 23.

Kishida will address gatherings Urayasu and Ichikawa in Chiba Prefecture later in the afternoon as scheduled.

The Japan Times later also confirmed that Kishida left the scene unhurt.

The incident will likely reignite memories of assassination of Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was killed by an attacker in similar circumstances in July last year.

Abe was attending a political campaign event when 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, shot Abe with a homemade gun, because he held a grudge against a religious group, with which Abe had connections.

