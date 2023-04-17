Trends :Indians in SudanPDM Split?Khartoum CrisisWealthiest CitiesNir Barkat
Japan: Survey Says Support for PM Kishida Jumped After Smoke Bomb Attack

Japan: Survey Says Support for PM Kishida Jumped After Smoke Bomb Attack

On Saturday, Kishida was evacuated unhurt after a suspect threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb at an outdoor speech in western Japan

Reuters

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 06:41 IST

Tokyo, Japan

The attempt on Japan PM Kishida's life reignited memories of Shinzo Abe, his predecessor's death. Abe was assassinated in a lone-wolf attack on July 2022 (Image: Reuters)
The attempt on Japan PM Kishida’s life reignited memories of Shinzo Abe, his predecessor’s death. Abe was assassinated in a lone-wolf attack on July 2022 (Image: Reuters)

Support for the government of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida jumped in a survey taken at the weekend, but voters remained dubious about its proposals, including new childcare plans aimed at reversing the declining birthrate.

On Saturday, Kishida was evacuated unhurt after a suspect threw what appeared to be a smoke bomb at an outdoor speech in western Japan, an incident echoing the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at an election campaign even in July.

A survey conducted by ANN television on Saturday and Sunday found 45.3% of respondents supported Kishida’s government, up 10.2 points from the previous month.

But roughly 80% did not think the government’s childcare plans would do much to solve the low birthrate problem and some 60% disagreed with funding those plans by increasing the burden on taxpayers.

A leading ruling party lawmaker told Reuters on April 13 that Japan should spend around 5 trillion yen on the new plan, noting that extra debt issuance won’t be ruled out.

Though Kishida struggled with sliding support late in 2022, more recent polls have showed a slight uptick in his ratings. A survey by the Mainichi daily also conducted at the weekend found support for Kishida at 36%, up from 33% in March.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 17, 2023, 06:32 IST
last updated: April 17, 2023, 06:41 IST
