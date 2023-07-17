Trends :Pakistan Wall CollapseBRICSImran KhanTata GroupTravis King
Japan's Prime Minister Visits the UAE as Part of a Gulf Trip Focused on Energy and Commerce

The Japanese PM met Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the president of the UAE, which will be hosting the COP28 U.N. climate summit this year

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

Associated Press

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 20:04 IST

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Image: Reuters)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Image: Reuters)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the United Arab Emirates on Monday as part of a swing through the Arab Gulf states focused on energy and commerce.

He met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the president of the UAE, which will be hosting the COP28 U.N. climate summit later this year.

    • Kishida visited Saudi Arabia over the weekend, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two launched a joint initiative aimed at promoting clean energy. He will visit gas-rich Qatar on Tuesday.

    Japan is the fifth-largest oil consumer in the world and relies on imports to meet around 97% of its demand. It imports more than 75% of its crude oil from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    first published: July 17, 2023, 20:04 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 20:04 IST
