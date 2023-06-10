Trends :Imran KhanPakistan RainsCanada WildfiresUK HeatwaveSouth Africa Earthquake
Home » World » Jason Owens Chosen to Lead US Border Patrol

Jason Owens Chosen to Lead US Border Patrol

The US homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Owens is a leader dedicated to the Border Patrol's law enforcement mission.

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 07:38 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

US Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens replaces retiring chief Raul Ortiz to lead the agency. (Image: @SydneyHdzTV/Twitter)
The Biden administration on Friday named the US Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency, replacing retiring chief Raul Ortiz.

In a statement announcing Owens’ promotion, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “Chief Owens is a talented, selfless, and inspiring leader who is dedicated to the Border Patrol’s law enforcement mission, the men and women who fulfil it, and the country that we all serve."

“I am inspired by his commitment to the mission, and am grateful to him for his continued service in this new leadership role," Mayorkas added.

The New York Times reported that Owens has been with the Border Patrol for more than 20 years, most recently as the head of the Del Rio division in Texas.

Ortiz said last month in a note to staff that was obtained by The Associated Press that he will leave June 30.

    • Ortiz managed the Border Patrol and its roughly 20,000 agents through the COVID-19 pandemic and Title 42 emergency health restrictions that began in March 2020 and allowed agents to quickly return migrants over the southern border.

    He also oversaw the rollout of new policies on May 11 meant to discourage migrants from crossing illegally while opening up other legal pathways. The number of crossings has dropped, and the border has not seen the high numbers of crossings or chaos anticipated by even President Joe Biden with the end of the restrictions.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel Sarkar

    • Tags:
    first published: June 10, 2023, 07:38 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 07:38 IST
