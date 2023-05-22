Jeffrey Epstein Threatened Bill Gates Over Alleged Affair with Russian Bridge Player: Report

Convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reportedly discovered an affair between Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and a Russian bridge player and used this knowledge as leverage to threaten Gates, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

As per Journal’s report, the revelation sheds light on a new layer of complexity in the relationship between Epstein and Gates.

The timeline of events suggests that Gates met the woman, Mila Antonova, in 2010, while Epstein encountered her in 2013 and subsequently funded her attendance at a software coding school. In 2017, Epstein sent an email to Gates, seeking reimbursement for the coding course expense.

The email request followed Epstein’s unsuccessful attempts to convince Gates to participate in a multibillion-dollar charitable fund, which the sex offender aimed to establish with JPMorgan Chase.

People who have viewed the email suggest that Epstein implied he would reveal the affair if Gates did not maintain their association, as per the report.

Responding to the allegations, a spokeswoman for Gates emphasized that the meetings between Gates and Epstein were solely for philanthropic purposes.

She stated that Epstein attempted to leverage a past relationship to threaten Gates, but his efforts were unsuccessful.

Jeffrey Epstein faced accusations in 2006 of sexually abusing underage girls and pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution. After being arrested in 2019 on sex trafficking charges, Epstein died in jail while awaiting trial, with the medical examiner ruling it as a suicide.

Bill Gates acknowledged meeting Epstein a few times but claimed it was a mistake.

Mila Antonova, the Russian bridge player involved, stated that she had no knowledge of Epstein’s criminal background and believed he was a successful businessman who wanted to help. However, she expressed disgust over Epstein’s actions.

During the years following his 2008 conviction, Epstein maintained a busy schedule, meeting with politicians, businessmen, academics, and celebrities.

He sought favors and utilized his connections for personal gain. When relationships soured, Epstein had a propensity for turning against people.

Gates reportedly had numerous meetings with Epstein starting in 2011, including dinners at Epstein’s New York residence.

In March 2013, Gates flew on Epstein’s private plane from New Jersey to Florida. They also attended a meeting with a Nobel Peace Prize committee official in France that same month.

According to WSJ’s report, Epstein’s association with Gates and his acquaintances extended beyond personal connections to include individuals such as Nathan Myhrvold, a former Microsoft executive, and Boris Nikolic, a Gates confidant.

The story further reveals Gates’ affinity for bridge, which he learned from his parents and has since become one of his favorite hobbies.

Gates played the game with Mila Antonova, who had proposed an online bridge tutorial business named BridgePlanet.

To secure funding for her venture, Antonova sought assistance from Boris Nikolic, who introduced her to Epstein. Epstein reviewed her proposal, but ultimately did not invest in the project. However, Epstein agreed to pay for Antonova’s programming boot camp.

Epstein’s attempt to establish a multibillion-dollar charitable fund with JPMorgan Chase hinged on securing support from Gates.

As per the Journal’s report, emails from Epstein to JPMorgan executives highlighted his desire to provide Gates with access to high-quality people and investments, suggesting that Gates’ participation would benefit both his marriage and his existing foundation.

However, the charitable fund did not materialize, and JPMorgan has expressed regret over its association with Epstein.

In 2017, Epstein allegedly contacted Gates about Antonova, who was no longer involved with Gates.

Epstein requested reimbursement for her coding school expenses, implying that he possessed knowledge of the affair. However, Gates’ spokeswoman firmly denied that Gates made any payments to Epstein.