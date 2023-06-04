Joe Biden Says He is 'Heartbroken' By Train Crash in India, Xi Jinping 'Shocked' at Odisha Tragedy

US President Joe Biden on Saturday expressed his condolences on the train crash in Odisha and said he is heartbroken by the tragic news that killed over 280 people.

The crash in Odisha’s Balasore district involving three trains is one of the worst rail accidents in India in nearly three decades. At least 288 people are dead and over 1,100 injured.

“(First Lady Dr) Jill (Biden) and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of the deadly train crash in India. Our prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones and the many who suffered injuries in this terrible incident," Biden said in a statement.

“The United States and India share deep bonds rooted in the ties of family and culture that unite our two nations and people all across America mourn alongside the people of India. As the recovery effort continues, we will hold the people of India in our thoughts," Biden said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and said, “As we watch the heroic efforts of first responders and medical personnel, we stand with the people of India in this tragic moment."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he is grateful to the international community for their messages of sympathy.

“Deeply grateful to global partners for their messages of sympathy on the railway accident in Odisha. Their solidarity at this time of grief is a source of strength," he said in a tweet.

The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying around 2,500 passengers, and a goods train occurred around 7 PM on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the accident site and was briefed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as well as officers of the disaster management teams. He also met some of the injured in the hospital.

Several world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and others have expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the train crash.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent separate messages of condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deadly train accident. In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn of the accident which caused heavy casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, he expressed deep condolences to the victims, offered sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wished the injured a speedy recovery. Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Modi.

Rishi Sunak expressed his deepest condolences to the family and friends of those killed and said his heartfelt support and admiration is with the survivors and rescue workers.

Russian President Putin also expressed his condolences in a telegram to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, Macron said France stands in solidarity with India.

Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Modi following the train accident.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in the State of Odisha. On behalf of the Government of Japan and its people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured," Kishida said in a statement.