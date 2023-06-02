Joe Biden Trips and Falls During Air Force Graduation Ceremony in Colorado | WATCH

During a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado, President Joe Biden experienced a momentary stumble on stage, adding to the debate about his age.

Within seconds, he was promptly assisted and quickly regained his seat.

The White House assured that the President was in good health and explained that he had stumbled over a sandbag.

White House communications director Ben LaBolt said that Biden was unhurt.

“He’s fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," LaBolt tweeted.

In the recent past, Republicans have raised concerns about President Biden’s age as he prepares for re-election in the upcoming year. If elected to a second term, he would reach the age of 86 by the end of it.

According to reports in April, the White House was actively developing a strategy to enhance support for Vice President Kamala Harris, aiming to address the increasing criticism.

President Biden has experienced mishaps in the past. In a biking incident last year in Delaware, he fell off his bike after his foot got caught on a pedal.

Before his inauguration in 2020, President Biden suffered a foot fracture when he slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with one of his dogs.

As a result, he had to wear a walking boot for several weeks.