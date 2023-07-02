Trends :Pro-Khalistani Protest Joe BidenModi's France VisitCalifornia Plane CrashZelensky
Kansas Shooting Hospitalizes 9 Victims Including 7 People Shot and 2 Trampled, Police Say

Shots were fired just before 1 a.m. in a nightclub on North Washington Street, Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said during a press conference at the scene

There were no fatalities, but there was one critical injury. (Representative image)
A shooting in Kansas left seven people with gunshot wounds and an additional two victims hospitalized after being trampled as people rushed out of a nightclub early Sunday morning, police said.

Shots were fired just before 1 a.m. in a nightclub on North Washington Street, Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said during a press conference at the scene.

“We have seven people who have been shot. We have two people who have been trampled during the mass exodus out the club," Moses said, noting the investigation was still in the preliminary stage.

    • There were no fatalities, but there was one critical injury. All the victims were being treated at an area hospital, Moses said.

    One person was detained by police for questioning, Moses said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)

