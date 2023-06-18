Kerala Man Stabbed to Death by Roommate in London, Third Killing of Indian National This Week

In yet another incident of stabbing of an Indian in the UK, a man from Kerala was killed in Camberwell in London by a compatriot in the wee hours of Friday. This is the third incident of killing of an Indian-origin person by stabbing in Britain this week.

The Metropolitan Police on Saturday arrested 25-year-old Salman Salim, also from Kerala, for allegedly murdering 37-year-old Aravind Sasikumar. The two were flatmates living in houseshare in Southampton Way, Camberwell, Times of India reported.

The incident happened on Friday when Sasikumar, who hails from Panampilly Nagar in Kerala, was found with stab injuries outside a residential address in Southampton Way.

Reports said that Aravind was stabbed by his roommate following a quarrel at a house they shared with three others on Southampton Way at Peckham in Southeast London.

The Police were then called at 1:30 am, however, Sasikumar died on the spot. A postmortem report said that the cause of the death was stab wounds to the chest.

Salim was presented before Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and was sent to custody. He will appear before a court on 20 June.

Two other Malayalis, who witnessed the crime, have also been taken in custody as a part of the probe.

Sasikumar had been living in the UK for the last 10 years after arriving on a student visa. His family has been informed and are being supported by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

“This is a tragic incident, and my thoughts are with the man’s family as they come to terms with this awful news. We will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice," Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh reportedly said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Indian teenage cricket and hockey star Grace O’Malley Kumar was among the three victims of a frenzied series of knife attacks on the streets of Nottingham in central England.

Grace O’Malley Kumar was with fellow University of Nottingham student cricketer friend when the attacker is said to have fatally stabbed the duo in the early hours of Tuesday.

In the third case, a 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad, who was studying in the United Kingdom, was stabbed to death at her accommodation in London earlier this week.