Khalistan Commando Force Chief Paramjit Panjwar, Wanted for Reviving Sikh Insurgency, Killed in Lahore

Chief of the separatist group Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) Paramjit Singh Panjwar was killed in Lahore’s Sunflower Society Johar Town on Saturday morning, sources told CNN-News18.

Panjwar was wanted for reviving Sikh insurgency, murder, conspiracy and smuggling of arms in India. He was also wanted for the murder of former army chief General AS Vaidya and for the country’s biggest bank robbery in Ludhiana. Panjwar’s two bodyguards were also killed by the attackers.

The deceased is said to have been close to the ISI at one stage. Security forces feel the killing helps Pakistan maintain the international narrative.

According to several media reports, Panjwar belonged to the village of Panjwar near Tarn Taran. Until 1986, when he joined the Khalistan Commando Force, he worked at the Central Cooperative Bank in Sohal. In 1986, he joined the KCF whose commander — and his cousin — Labh Singh was a major influence on him.

His wife and children are said to have relocated to Germany.

The objective of KCF was to consolidate all the secessionist Khalistani militant groups and to attain its goal of forming a ‘Sikh homeland’. It had a three-layered hierarchical structure with members of Panthic committee forming the first tier and second levels of leadership. The third layer of KCF primarily consisted of cadres from All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF).

KCF reportedly has presence in Canada, UK and Pakistan. It also receives patronage from sympathisers in Western Europe and US.

