Khalistani Groups Creating Rift among UK’s Sikhs, Fuelling Anti-India Sentiment: Report | Exclusive

Khalistani groups are trying to create a rift between the Sikh community in the United Kingdom, according to a report by Colin Bloom, an Independent Faith Engagement Adviser appointed by the UK government, accessed by CNN-News18.

Calling them “extremists", the report, called ‘Bloom Review’, stated that Khalistani groups want power in the UK and hence are creating tension among Sikhs and fuelling anti-India sentiments.

“These fringe elements don’t want simple Sikhs to raise their voice and want to be the custodian of the community to gain power and money," it stated.

They want to create a “major rift" so that more tension is created, which will ultimately lead to a “power struggle", it added.

TOOK 3 YEARS TO PUBLISH

The UK government appointed an Independent Faith Engagement Adviser in October 2019 to provide recommendations on how to engage with faith groups in England. The report has taken three years to publish. It is approximately 60,000 words long, with at least another 30,000 words that were edited out. It is based on over 21,000 responses from one of the largest public calls for the evidence government has had and one million pieces of data and thousands of other interactions.

Since this report was commissioned, the body had five Faith Ministers, four Secretaries of State for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (now the Department for Levelling up, Housing and Communities), and three Prime Ministers.

THE CONCLUSIONS

The report stated: “The lasting impression of this review should be that faith in the UK is not dead – it is alive and well, but very different and much more diverse than it was a generation ago. Interfaith understanding among faith leaders has really improved, but intrafaith work is both undeveloped and unloved. Much more needs to be done to ensure that there is greater understanding of what is happening within each faith setting, not just across the major faith groups."

“Faith literacy is woefully inadequate, particularly among civic leaders and policy makers. Much more needs to be done to ensure that those who seek to govern our country are both cerebrally equipped and intellectually curious about the subject so they can understand the people they hope to lead. If this review’s recommendations are not just accepted, but also acted on, then issues like faith literacy will inevitably improve."

It further added: “…without faith, places of worship and people of faith, this country would be poorer, blander and less dynamic. Faith is a force for good, and government should do more to both understand and release the potential of this fantastic resource."

