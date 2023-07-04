Trends :Pro-Khalistani Protest Joe BidenModi's France VisitCalifornia Plane CrashZelensky
Khalistani Groups Upset with PM Modi's Successful US Visit: Intel Sources | Exclusive

Khalistani Groups Upset with PM Modi's Successful US Visit: Intel Sources | Exclusive

Despite getting funding from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) they have not been able to perform successfully, the sources added, as they could gather only 50-60 people for protests

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 17:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden shake hands during their bilateral meeting at the White House. (File image/AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden shake hands during their bilateral meeting at the White House. (File image/AP)

Khalistani separatist groups are upset with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s successful visit to the United States, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Tuesday.

Despite getting funding from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) they have not been able to perform successfully, the sources added, as they could gather only 50-60 people for protests.

CNN-News18 also reported earlier that the US is looking at their request for protest gatherings with suspicion.

Now, after the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco, US security is not giving many permissions for such protests.

Sources said the ISI tried its best to add momentum to the campaign but failed and the Pakistani diaspora was also not keen to come to the streets.

The Prime Minister embarked on his visit to the US on June 20, and in New York, he led a historic event at the UN headquarters to commemorate the ninth International Day of Yoga on June 21.

    • Later, in Washington DC, he was given a red-carpet welcome at the White House by President Joe Biden. The two leaders held a historic summit, followed by PM Modi’s address to the US Congress and a state dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honour.

    The visit was marked by several major deals to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space, and trade.

    first published: July 04, 2023, 17:06 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 17:06 IST
