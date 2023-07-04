Khalistani Groups Upset with PM Modi's Successful US Visit: Intel Sources | Exclusive

Khalistani separatist groups are upset with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s successful visit to the United States, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Tuesday.

Despite getting funding from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) they have not been able to perform successfully, the sources added, as they could gather only 50-60 people for protests.

CNN-News18 also reported earlier that the US is looking at their request for protest gatherings with suspicion.

Now, after the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco, US security is not giving many permissions for such protests.

Sources said the ISI tried its best to add momentum to the campaign but failed and the Pakistani diaspora was also not keen to come to the streets.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister embarked on his visit to the US on June 20, and in New York, he led a historic event at the UN headquarters to commemorate the ninth International Day of Yoga on June 21.