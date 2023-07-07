Khalistanis and Gangsters, the New Terror Nexus: Crimes to Crackdown | Exclusive from Sources

The emerging nexus between gangsters and Khalistani groups in the United Kingdom (UK) is another cause for concern for intelligence agencies, according to sources. “There is a very clear pattern these days that gangsters have entered the terror ecosystems. Gangsters are suitable for terror groups to carry out a specific task on soft targets," said top intelligence sources.

Gangsters are working on behalf of the terror groups in Dubai, Pakistan and the Khalistani groups in the UK. They are hired to kill prominent leaders, singers and businessmen to terrorise the local system in the country, sources added.

The ASSOCIATIONS: WHAT SOURCES SAY

The recent National Investigation Agency (NIA) probes have found that the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) has close links with Arsh Dalla, who is in touch with gangsters in India and used to work closely on target killings.

In another investigation, Federal agencies found that the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) is linked to gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi. These two groups together killed many including, Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Kumar

Terrorist Rinda carried out the RPG attack in Mohali done by Bishnoi.

Recently, gangsters killed Kabbadi players and builders namely Sanjay Biyani and Sandeep Nangal in Zambia.

Investigations revealed that these gangsters fled to Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia and Australia and were planning crimes from there. They arrange money using Hawala and extortion.

ACTION TAKEN

Federal agencies have been conducting raids on the gangsters and their associates in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and the NCR. Federal agencies are filing cases against Hawala operators and many of them have been arrested.

The agencies’ targets are: