Kim Jong Un's Daughter Gets Hate for ‘Fancy’ Clothes From North Koreans Amid Poverty, Food Shortages

At a time when North Korea is plagued by food shortages and widespread poverty, Kim Jong Un’s daughter Kim Ju received hate for showing up in her “fancy" clothes at an event.

A resident of the northwestern province of North Pyongan said his situation is so hard to bear but Kim Ju is eating and living well.

“It makes me angry that my situation is so hard to bear, and Kim Ju Ae, who we all know is eating and living well, is showing up on TV in her fancy clothes so often," Radio Free Asia’s Korean Service reported citing a source.

Advertisement

Last month, 9-year-old Kim Ju wore a fur-collared long coat with golden buttons, festooned with a golden brooch and high-quality leather gloves at the dedication of a new street in Pyongyang, Hindustan Times reported.

Experts said the public appearances of the North Korean leader’s daughter are “either a part of a propaganda effort to soften her father’s image by portraying him as a family man, or that she is being positioned to one day rule after her father".

North Koreans have compared her with “skinny" children who cannot even eat three meals a day due to a lack of food.

“The people are saying things like, ‘She must be eating so well, her face is so white and plump like the moon. Most people aren’t able to eat properly so their cheekbones stick out from their faces even more than ever before," the source added.

Read all the Latest News here