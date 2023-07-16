King Charles 'Angry' with William Over Prince of Wales Charging Monarch to Stay at His Welsh Cottage

King Charles is reportedly miffed at his son Prince William after the Prince of Wales informed the monarch that he would have to pay the rent for the family’s Welsh holiday home, a report has claimed.

The British monarch has to pay to stay as the guest at his beloved home, Llwynywermod, and also move all the belongings out of the property, Daily Mail reported.

Prince William is planning to rent the cottage as a holiday home despite the king’s ‘disappointment.’

King Charles purchased Llwynywermod for around $1.5 million in 2007 and got it restored. The house has been renovated since with the help of architect Craig Hamilton and with inputs from Queen Camilla and her interior designer.

The report said that following Queen Elizabeth II’s death last year, Prince William took over the property, where King Charles has apparently stayed for a week or two every summer.

“The King was quite miffed but that was the deal. It means he can continue to stay there but he will pay rent to the Duchy and the rest of the time it will be rented out," the report quoted a source as saying.

King Charles used to traditionally spend his summer vacation at the property, however, William didn’t renew his father’s lease.

Now, King Charles will have to fetch his personal belongings from the property, the report added.

Earlier in June, reports said that King Charles has given up Llwynywermod as he begins the process of trimming the costs of his multiple residences.

The picturesque bungalow, located in Brecon Beacons National Park, is built on 192 sprawling acres of land.

It will be set to open to vacationers after September adding to the impressive list of royal real estate marketed for rent nearby. According to reports, the three-bedroom North Range cottage is priced at £2,400 a week.