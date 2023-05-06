Jill Biden, Her Granddaughter Show Solidarity With Ukraine Through Their Outfits At King Charles' Coronation

Amid the grandeur, processions, and celebrations, the first lady of the US Jill Biden attended Britain’s first coronation ceremony in 70 years and she was a guest with purpose as the 71-year-old American educator displayed her support to Ukraine through her outfit.

Jill and her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, wore coordinating outfits that displayed blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. This showed their support for the ongoing Russian offensive in Ukraine, that began with Kremlin’s invasion in February 2022.

Arriving at Westminster Abbey — the location of British coronations — in style, the first lady wore a periwinkle blue jacket and a pencil skirt of the same colour, which were designed by Ralph Lauren. She also wore matching gloves and a bow hat.

Advertisement

Finnegan wore a yellow cape dress designed by Markarian.

The Ukrainian flag consists of equal-sized horizontal proportions of blue and yellow colour.

At the coronation, Jill sat beside Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine. Jill said they talked about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and that Zelenska thanked her again for the support from the United States.

In fact, Jill has visited the United Kingdom for royal engagements quite a few times. She is representing the US on behalf of her husband Joe Biden, the President.

An American president has never attended a British coronation and President Biden asked the first lady to represent the US in his place. The White House said Jill’s appearance marked the first time that a US first lady was present for a British coronation.

And while Jill is in London, she has engaged herself in diplomacy here and there.

Advertisement

On Friday, Jill was greeted by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty. She was welcomed by Murty as she arrived at 10 Downing Street.

The first lady also visited the US Embassy to greet staff before she ended her day at a reception King Charles III hosted at Buckingham Palace.

Jill will also mingle at a luncheon on Sunday hosted by UK PM Rishi Sunak and his wife at their Downing Street residence before the US first lady flies back to the states.

Advertisement

(with inputs from Associated Press)

Read all the Latest News here