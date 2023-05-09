Trends :Modi US State VisitImran ArrestedPakistan UnrestPakistan ArmyRussia-Ukraine
    Royal Splendor Unveiled: Portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla's Coronation Ceremony

    The photos were taken by Hugo Burnand

    Curated By: Rohit

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 01:14 IST

    London, UK

    The couple expressed their gratitude for the support and made a commitment to serve the people of the United Kingdom, Realms, and Commonwealth. (Image: The Royal Family/Twitter)
    Official photographs capturing the Coronation ceremony of UK’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla have been released, featuring the royal couple in their regal attire.

    Taken by Hugo Burnand, who also photographed their wedding in 2005, the striking images were shot at Buckingham Palace’s Throne Room and Green Drawing Room, BBC reported.

    The King is seen wearing the Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown, and holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross.

    Queen Camilla is portrayed in the Green Drawing Room, adorned with Queen Mary’s Crown and Robe of Estate.

    The Royal Family was also seen in a complete family portrait.

    Pictured from left to right: The Duke of Kent, The Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, The Princess Royal, The King, The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Princess of Wales, The Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra, The Duke of Edinburgh.

    The Royal couple expressed their gratitude for the support and made a commitment to serve the people of the United Kingdom, Realms, and Commonwealth.

    In a statement, King Charles expressed “sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion."

    “We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible," he added in a message posted on Twitter.

    He also said, “To those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and every one."

    first published: May 09, 2023, 00:02 IST
    last updated: May 09, 2023, 01:14 IST
