King Charles III Coronation Rehearsal Highlights: Republicans, Anti-Monarchists Protest Against Coronation

Britain's King Charles and Queen-consort Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will be coronated and pronounced King and Queen of the United Kingdom on Saturday (Image: Reuters)

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 16:19 IST

London, United Kingdom

King Charles Coronation Rehearsal Highlights: The UK is ready to hold its first coronation in 70 years. Charles III will be crowned king in a grand ceremony which will take place in accordance with Christian tradition. The coronation ceremony takes place on Saturday and it is essentially a religious confirmation of Charles’s accession to the throne after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. Read More

May 05, 2023 11:53 IST

Why Camilla’s Coronation Crown Won’t Bear the Kohinoor?

Due to diplomatic sensitivities, Queen consort Camilla has decided not to wear the 105-carat oval jewel during King Charles’ coronation ceremony.

May 05, 2023 11:16 IST

Critics of Monarchy Plan Protests during King Charles III's Coronation

A report by the AFP said that not everyone is jubilant regarding the May 6 mega event. Opponents of the monarchy who seek an elected head of state plan to protest during the coronation ceremony, while younger people seem to be less interested in the monarchy. However, a report by the Guardian said that police officers on coronation duty will have “a lower tolerance" for disruption.

May 05, 2023 11:05 IST

UK Prepares for First Coronation in 70 Years, with Charles III as King: Rundown of Key Events

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, with the archbishop of Canterbury conducting the ceremony. The event will be broadcasted on big screens set up in public spaces across the UK, and a range of festivities and events are scheduled for the weekend. Here is a rundown of the events.

A royal fan, Sally Scott, poses on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace ahead of the Coronation of Britain’s King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, in London, Britain (Image: Reuters)

The ceremony will be held in London’s Westminster Abbey. During the ceremony, Charles’s second wife, Camilla, will also be crowned queen. The processions, the oaths, the robes and the crowns are a nod to the British heritage and the long history of the monarchy. The coronation ceremony has been ‘slimmed down’ compared to the previous coronation ceremonies and marks a departure from tradition as women bishops, minority faith leaders, and a more diverse and representative guest list of British society than the lords and ladies will grace the occasion. The royal family wants the coronation to reflect the changing times and become a more inclusive and modern monarchy. The ceremony will also have an environmental theme reflecting on Charles’s lifelong championing of sustainability and biodiversity. This includes the use of vegan anointing oil and recycled ceremonial garb, sending a powerful message to the world about the importance of protecting the planet. Charles has also pledged to focus on issues such as the environment, social justice, and education. However, there are some critics who are questioning the entire event as the UK reels under a cost-of-living crisis and inflation. Several UK citizens are not ready to foot the bill for a lavish ceremony and feel such events do not have a place in modern society. There are also several Commonwealth nations, including Australia, where the coronation ceremony has led to debates of Republicanism and the need to distance themselves from the Crown and declare themselves as Republics.

