King Charles III Coronation Rehearsal Highlights: Republicans, Anti-Monarchists Protest Against Coronation

King Charles Coronation Rehearsal Highlights: The UK is ready to hold its first coronation in 70 years. Charles III will be crowned king in a grand ceremony which will take place in accordance with Christian tradition. The coronation ceremony takes place on Saturday and it is essentially a religious confirmation of Charles’s accession to the throne after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. Read More
Due to diplomatic sensitivities, Queen consort Camilla has decided not to wear the 105-carat oval jewel during King Charles’ coronation ceremony.
A report by the AFP said that not everyone is jubilant regarding the May 6 mega event. Opponents of the monarchy who seek an elected head of state plan to protest during the coronation ceremony, while younger people seem to be less interested in the monarchy. However, a report by the Guardian said that police officers on coronation duty will have “a lower tolerance" for disruption.
King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday at Westminster Abbey, with the archbishop of Canterbury conducting the ceremony. The event will be broadcasted on big screens set up in public spaces across the UK, and a range of festivities and events are scheduled for the weekend. Here is a rundown of the events.
