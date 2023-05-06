King Charles III Coronation Highlights: King Charles III, Queen Camilla Usher New Royal Era

King Charles III Coronation Highlights: King Charles III was officially crowned in a historic coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, the Associated Press reported. During the two-hour service, the Archbishop of Canterbury placed the St. Edward’s crown on the king’s head, and the congregation cheered “God save the king.”

King Charles III has took the solemn oath to govern the people of the United Kingdom with “justice and mercy” and to foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs can live freely, the Associated Press said. The coronation rite is rooted in more than 1,000 years of tradition and consists of five elements.

Tens of thousands of spectators, thousands of troops, hundreds of guests and a smattering of protesters converged Saturday around London’s Westminster Abbey, for the historic occassion.

In a historic move, leaders from Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, and Sikh communities took part in the coronation ceremony for the first time reflecting King Charles III’s commitment to being a defender of all faiths, rather than just one, as was the previous tradition.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the UK, read a passage from the Epistle to the Colossians in the New Testament of the Bible during the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. He earlier called the event “a moment of enormous national pride” and a “demonstration of our country’s character”. “It’s an opportunity for us to all look to the future and a spirit of service, hope and unity,” he told Sky News.

Watched by about 100 heads of state and dignitaries including U.S. first lady Jill Biden, Charles follows 40 predecessors in being crowned at the abbey – which has staged all the country’s coronations since William the Conqueror back in 1066.

The presidents of France and Germany and senior EU leaders were among the 2,300 guests attending, along with global royalty.

Around 7,000 military personnel — from mounted troops to marching bands — took part in a parade rehearsed with minute precision. A heavy security is present in central London, with 100 heads of state attending the ceremony.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, who is on a two-day visit to UK, attended the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III. Dhankhar met with King Charles III, the First Lady of the United States and other world leaders during a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, he will become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown placed on his head as he sits upon a 14th century throne at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Saturday’s event was on a smaller scale than that staged for Queen Elizabeth in 1953, but was spectacular, featuring an array of historical regalia from golden orbs and bejewelled swords to a sceptre holding the world’s largest colourless cut diamond.

After the service, Charles and Camilla departed in the four-tonne Gold State Coach that was built for George III, the last king of Britain’s American colonies, riding back to Buckingham Palace in a one-mile procession of 4,000 military personnel from 39 nations in ceremonial uniforms.

