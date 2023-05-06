King Charles III Coronation Highlights: King Charles III, Queen Camilla Usher New Royal Era

Curated By: Majid Alam & Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 19:35 IST
London, United Kingdom
King Charles III was officially crowned king in a historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the Guardian said.
The royal family’s formal scheduled public appearances for the day have ended as they returned inside Buckingham Palace.
Due to the weather, the military flypast to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla has been reduced in scale, with the formation now consisting of helicopters and the Red Arrows, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.
After the coronation ceremony, King Charles III stepped out on the west terrace of Buckingham Palace to receive a salute from the troops. This marks the end to the British coronation ceremony.
The king has made a reappearance, adorned with the crown and carrying the orb and sceptre, while the national anthem is being sung, Sky News reports.
Following the coronation ceremony, King Charles III and Queen Camilla are now leaving the main part of Westminster Abbey to make preparations for the next part of the day, which involves a procession back to Buckingham Palace, the Guardian report.
The Queen broke with tradition as she was anointed publicly as the Dean of Westminster poured oil into the coronation spoon and the Archbishop of Canterbury held it.
Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, was crowned as queen on Saturday at Westminster Abbey
A series of regalia is being presented to the king. Know what they are here.
As part of the coronation ceremony, King Charles III was anointed in private, the Guardian reported.
For his coronation, King Charles III is wearing the crimson velvet Robe of State, which was worn by King George VI at his coronation in 1937. He is also wearing a crimson tunic, cream silk overshirt, and Royal Navy trousers, the Associated Press reported.
Following the prayer by the archbishop of Canterbury, the UK’s prime minister, Rishi Sunak, is now delivering a bible reading from the Epistle to the Colossians, the Guardian reports.
The Guardian under the new oath the King will “foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely."
The Guardian said that King Charles has taken the oath of the King. Here is what Charles’s oath sounded like: I, Charles, do solemnly and sincerely in the presence of God profess, testify, and declare that I am a faithful Protestant, and that I will, according to the true intent of the enactments which secure the Protestant succession to the throne, uphold and maintain the said enactments to the best of my powers according to law.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have arrived at Westminster Abbey for the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. The family was greeted by cheers from the crowds as they made their way into the abbey.
The Welsh language made history as “Kyrie Eleison" or “Lord Have Mercy" was sung in Welsh for the first time during a coronation ceremony. Bryn Terfel is singing the song in Welsh.
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson arrived at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.
King Charles III has entered the Westminster Abbey for the coronation ceremony. The ceremony is expected to last for at least two hours.
Prince George walked behind King Charles III as a Page of Honour during the coronation ceremony and became the youngest future monarch to take part in such an event.
The King’s procession has reached Westminster Abbey while the Prince and Princess of Wales are on their way. The service is set to begin in about ten minutes and is expected to last two hours, shorter than many coronations in history, the Guardian reports.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla left Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach for a procession through central London to their Coronation in Westminster Abbey.
King Charles III Coronation Highlights: King Charles III was officially crowned in a historic coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, the Associated Press reported. During the two-hour service, the Archbishop of Canterbury placed the St. Edward’s crown on the king’s head, and the congregation cheered “God save the king.”
King Charles III has took the solemn oath to govern the people of the United Kingdom with “justice and mercy” and to foster an environment where people of all faiths and beliefs can live freely, the Associated Press said. The coronation rite is rooted in more than 1,000 years of tradition and consists of five elements.
Tens of thousands of spectators, thousands of troops, hundreds of guests and a smattering of protesters converged Saturday around London’s Westminster Abbey, for the historic occassion.
In a historic move, leaders from Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim, and Sikh communities took part in the coronation ceremony for the first time reflecting King Charles III’s commitment to being a defender of all faiths, rather than just one, as was the previous tradition.
Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of the UK, read a passage from the Epistle to the Colossians in the New Testament of the Bible during the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. He earlier called the event “a moment of enormous national pride” and a “demonstration of our country’s character”. “It’s an opportunity for us to all look to the future and a spirit of service, hope and unity,” he told Sky News.
Watched by about 100 heads of state and dignitaries including U.S. first lady Jill Biden, Charles follows 40 predecessors in being crowned at the abbey – which has staged all the country’s coronations since William the Conqueror back in 1066.
The presidents of France and Germany and senior EU leaders were among the 2,300 guests attending, along with global royalty.
Around 7,000 military personnel — from mounted troops to marching bands — took part in a parade rehearsed with minute precision. A heavy security is present in central London, with 100 heads of state attending the ceremony.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar, who is on a two-day visit to UK, attended the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III. Dhankhar met with King Charles III, the First Lady of the United States and other world leaders during a reception at Buckingham Palace.
Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, he will become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown placed on his head as he sits upon a 14th century throne at London’s Westminster Abbey.
Saturday’s event was on a smaller scale than that staged for Queen Elizabeth in 1953, but was spectacular, featuring an array of historical regalia from golden orbs and bejewelled swords to a sceptre holding the world’s largest colourless cut diamond.
After the service, Charles and Camilla departed in the four-tonne Gold State Coach that was built for George III, the last king of Britain’s American colonies, riding back to Buckingham Palace in a one-mile procession of 4,000 military personnel from 39 nations in ceremonial uniforms.
Read all the Latest News here