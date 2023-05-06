King Charles III Coronation: Foreign Dignitaries, Celebrities Invited. Many Indians on the List Too

Several foreign dignitaries, state officials, celebrities and heads of state will attend Britain’s first coronation in 70 years on Saturday. The presidents of France and Germany and senior EU leaders will be among the 2,300 guests attending, along with global royalty.
Several Indian nationals and celebrities, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, are also attending the Royal event in London.
The guests have already arrived and will soon attend the coronation ceremony which begins in few hours.
Here is a list of those who are attending:
Heads of States
- Jill Biden - The US First Lady will be attending the coronation ceremony instead of US President Joe Biden.
- French President Emmanuel Macron
- German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier
- Italian President Sergio Mattarella
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
- New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins
- Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
- Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar
Royal families from other countries
- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands
- King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
- King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden
- Dragon King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife, Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck.
- Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco
- Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan
Indian Guests
- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar
- Actor Sonam Kapoor
- Two dabbawalas from Mumbai
- Pune-born architect Sourabh Phadke
- Prince’s Trust Global Award winner Gulafsha
- Indian-origin Jay Patel
UK Ministers
- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
- Leader of Opposition Sir Keir Starmer
- First minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf
- Sinn Féin’s leader in Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill
Royals attending without formal roles
- Prince Harry
- Prince Andrew
Other notable guests:
- Amazonian Indigenous leaders Uyunkar Domingo Peas and Atossa Soltani,
- Ashanti king from Ghana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
- Canadian Indigenous leaders Chief Roseanne Archibald, Natan Obed and Cassidy Caron
- Lord Navnit Dholakia, deputy leader, Liberal Democrats
- Radharaman Das, head of ISKCON Bhaktivedanta Manor Temple, Watford
Celebrity Guests:
- TV presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly
- American singer-songwriter Lionel Richie
- UK Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful
- The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades.
These members of Camilla’s family will also attend:
- Tom Parker Bowles (son)
- Laura Lopes (daughter)
- Andrew Parker Bowles (ex-husband)
- Gus and Louis Lopes (grandsons)
- Freddy Parker Bowles (grandson)
- Arthur Elliot (great-nephew and also page of honour)
Senior Royals attending the coronation:
- Prince William
- Duchess of Wales Kate Middleton
- Prince George (page of honour)
