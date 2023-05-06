King Charles III's Coronation Marks Historic Military Operation, Rivalling Churchill Funeral

King Charles III’s Coronation on Saturday is set to witness the largest ceremonial military operation in the UK since the state funeral of former Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill in 1965, according to Brigadier Patrick Reehal, the British army’s logistics chief.

With meticulous planning and coordination, thousands of troops are being mobilized for the grand event, ensuring seamless military transport and provision of food, BBC reported.

Under the supervision of Brigadier Reehal, who is responsible for the logistical arrangements, rehearsals have already showcased the magnitude of the operation.

Advertisement

Citing the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MOD), BBC reported some staggering figures, reflecting the scale of preparations.

So far, an impressive 122,445 meals have been served, accompanied by 81,630 eggs and 74,130 sausages cooked. Additionally, 81,630 litres of bottled water have been issued to sustain the personnel involved.

UK Defence Ministry’s involvement goes beyond sustenance, with 1,700 tailoring alterations, 3,000 bags of laundry, and 900 haircuts arranged for the participants.

Notably, those partaking in the procession will have collectively marched a distance equivalent to 122,445 kilometers – equivalent to circumnavigating the globe three times.

Brigadier Reehal emphasised the significance of the collaborative effort, stating, “This is a genuine military and civilian combined national effort."

Advertisement

As the coronation draws near, the capital is witnessing an upsurge in security measures. Buckingham Palace’s rooftop is adorned with police spotters equipped with high-powered binoculars, ensuring comprehensive surveillance.

Motorcycle outriders are escorting the King and other members of the Royal Family between rehearsals and various events, guaranteeing their safety and smooth movement.

On The Mall, where crowds are gathering, uniformed officers remain vigilant, and additional CCTV cameras have been installed along the route. To enhance security further, live automated facial recognition cameras are being utilized to identify known suspects within the crowd.

Advertisement

The Metropolitan Police, adopting a layered security approach, combines visible officers on the streets with covert operations, while closely cooperating with the security service MI5.

UK’s Commissioner Mark Rowley has described this security operation as the most extensive deployment of police in London’s history, underscoring the paramount importance of safeguarding this momentous occasion.

As the nation eagerly awaits King Charles III’s coronation, all eyes are on the elaborate military operation, reminiscent of the grandeur witnessed during Sir Winston Churchill’s funeral.

Read all the Latest News here