King Charles III's Coronation: World Leaders, A-Listers Who Attended the Royal Reception | Pictures Inside

As the highly anticipated Coronation of King Charles III approaches, world leaders and dignitaries from around the world have gathered in London.

On Friday, members of the UK royal family hosted an evening reception at Buckingham Palace for presidents and other leaders.

The VIPs who have flown in for the Coronation were hosted by the King and other senior members of the Royal Family in anticipation of Saturday’s coronation service.

Several foreign royals, including Kings, Queens, princes, and princesses, also graced the occasion, causing a traffic jam on the Mall, a key road in the City of Westminster, central London.

World Leaders and First Ladies

Kings and Emirs

The coronation service on Saturday is expected to be attended by approximately 100 heads of state and 20 royal families, according to UK media reports.

Notably, in addition to Prince Charles and Kate Middleton, several other members of the royal family were present at the reception on Friday, including Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward, along with Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

