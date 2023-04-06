Home » World » King Charles Invited Joe Biden for State Visit, US President Accepted: White House

The invitation came during a conversation between Biden and Charles on Tuesday in which Biden informed the king that US first lady Jill Biden would attend his coronation in May

US President Joe Biden (R) and First Lady Jill Biden (L) arrives at Buckingham Palace in London on September 18, 2022. (AFP)
Britain’s King Charles has invited US President Joe Biden to the United Kingdom for a state visit and Biden accepted, the White House said on Wednesday.

The invitation came during a conversation between Biden and Charles on Tuesday in which Biden informed the king that US first lady Jill Biden would attend his coronation in May. Traditionally, U.S. presidents do not attend British monarchs’ coronations.

"The president was appreciative of the offer by the King and looks forward to that state visit," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

She said she did not have a specific timeline for when the visit would take place, but said it would be "in the near future."

Biden is expected to visit the British province of Northern Ireland this month, as well as the Republic of Ireland. He met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in California in March and invited him to the White House this June.

