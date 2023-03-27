King Charles' Old Land Rover Sold For Just Rs 12 Lakh at Auction. Check Details

A Land Rover once used by King Charles III has been sold for £12,050 pounds (around Rs 12 lakh) at a motorsport auction.

The Discovery 3 model Land Rover was delivered to Highgrove House in 2007 for the then Prince of Wales. The car comes with a letter addressed to King Charles’ personal driver, Tim Williams, and was sent in January of that year.

The car, which is currently on its third owner in Ilminster, has covered 117,816 miles (1,90,000 kilometres).

The car was leased to the British royals, which is a common procedure as the Royal Family gets low-priced leases for their large fleet.

After the lease expired, the vehicle went for private sale and it has two previous owners before being put up for auction.

Collecting Cars, which is handling the sale of the car describes it as “a handsome example of the Land Rover Discovery 3, with excellent documented royal provenance."

The description further reads, “Power comes from the 2.7-litre TDV6, producing 195hp and 324lb-ft of torque, coupled to the six-speed ‘Steptronic’ automatic transmission with a two-speed transfer box, permanent four-wheel-drive and a computer-controlled progressively locking central differential. It is now offered from the three-year custody of its third owner, with 117,816 miles on the odometer."

The Land Rover is one of the first vehicles with ties to King Charles III to go on auction during his reign. The auction ended on Thursday evening.

Reports said that, a Land Rover Defender 110 first owned by Prince Philip fetch £124,000 at an auction in February this year.

Earlier in 2016, a 1954 Aston Martin Lagonda 3.0 litre Drophead Coupe once owned by Prince Philip sold for a then world record £350,000.

