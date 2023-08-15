Trends :PM Modi BRICSChildren TrappedShinawatra JailedIndian KilledIndia and BRICS
'Knock, Knock...': Elon Musk Accepts Mark Zuckerberg's Challenge For Cage Fight

The Meta Chief on Sunday said that the Space X CEO is not serious about the competition

August 15, 2023

News18.com

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 00:25 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White, who earlier proposed to facilitate the fight between both billionaires, said both of them are dead serious about the fight. (AP Photo)
Space X CEO Elon Musk on Monday accepted Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg’s challenge for a cage fight.

This came after the Meta Chief said that the Space X CEO is not serious about the competition.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Musk wrote, “Knock, knock … challenge accepted … open the door".  “Thought you might want some tea, so I brought the bags," he added.

In a Threads post on Sunday, Zuckerberg said he is ready for the challenge if Musk ever gets serious about a real date and official event.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously," the Facebook founder wrote.

The feud between the two tech titans began following the launch of X’s rival Threads which Musk alleges has copied a lot of its features from X. In June 2023, Elon Musk while interacting with X, then Twitter, users said he is up for a ‘cage fight’ if Mark Zuckerberg is ready. Zuckerberg responded by saying, “Send me location".

    Zuckerberg, 39, is an amateur mixed martial arts fighter and trained in jiu-jitsu and was seen training with two world-class UFC fighters namely Israel Adesanya.

    first published: August 15, 2023, 00:25 IST
    last updated: August 15, 2023, 00:25 IST
