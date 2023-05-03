'A Planned Terrorist Act': Kremlin Says Kyiv Attempted to Kill Putin; Ukraine Calls It 'Russian Propaganda'

Russia on Wednesday claimed that it shot down two drones launched by Ukraine at Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin and accused Kyiv of attempting to assassinate the President. The incident took place during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

News agency AFP quoted the Kremlin as saying, “Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin… the devices were put out of action." The remains of the downed drones fell inside the Kremlin building, it added.

The Kremlin has called it a “planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation."

It reportedly said that two drones, used in the alleged attack, were disabled by Russian defenses.

The Kremlin further said that Putin was not injured and no material damage was reported to the buildings.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by AFP as saying that Putin was working at his residence near Moscow on Wednesday and would still take part in a scheduled WWII Victory Day parade on Red Square next week as planned.

Meanwhile, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced a ban on unauthorised drone flights over Moscow.

Reacting on Russia’s claims, Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko said, “I can’t say anything on the Kremlin claims. It can be a Russian propaganda."

The Volodymyr Zelensky-led Ukrainian government said it has “nothing to do" with alleged Kremlin drone attack. “Ukraine has nothing to do with drone attacks on the Kremlin," presidential spokesman Mikhaylo Podolyak said, adding, “Ukraine does not attack the Kremlin because, firstly, that does not solve any military aims."

The senior Ukrainian presidential official said that Kremlin’s allegations suggest that Russia could be preparing for a “large-scale terrorist attack" against Ukraine in coming days.

“Everything is predictable. Russia is clearly preparing a large-scale terrorist act. Therefore, he initially detained a large group of alleged saboteurs in Crimea. And then demonstrates “drones over the Kremlin." First, Ukraine conducts an exclusively defensive war and does not attack objects on the territory of the Russian Federation. Why? It does not solve any military problem. But it gives the Russian Federation grounds to justify its attacks on civilians…Secondly, we are watching with interest the growth of incidents and excesses taking place in various parts of the Russian Federation. The appearance of unknown drones at energy facilities or on the territory of the Kremlin can only indicate the underground work of local resistance forces," Podolyak said.

“As you know, drones can be bought at any military dealer. Because the loss of power control over the country by the Putin clan is obvious. But, on the other hand, Russia constantly talked about its total control over the air. In short, something is happening in the Russian Federation, but definitely without Ukrainian drones over the Kremlin," he added.

The development came after Ukraine said it is preparing for a fresh offensive against Russian troops.

(with inputs from AFP and Reuters)

