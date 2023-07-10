Days After Russia Mutiny, Putin Meets Wagner Group Chief Prigozhin

Days after the brief rebellion by Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his private army, Russian President Vladimir Putin met the mercenary chief, the Kremlin’s spokesman on Monday said.

The meeting, which according to AP, lasted over three hours took place at the Kremlin on June 29.

Apart from Putin and Wagner, 33 others including commanders from the military company Prigozhin also attended the meeting, AFP quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

The Putin-Prigozhin meeting comes at a crucial time when Russia is at war with neighbouring Ukraine and the latter’s private army is supporting the Russian military in the fight.

Advertisement

Peskov said that during the June 29 meeting, the Russian President offered an “assessment" of Wagner’s actions on the battlefield in Ukraine and "of the events of June 24."

Putin also “listened to the explanations of the commanders and offered them options for further employment and further use in combat," the Kremlin spokesman was quoted as saying by AP.

When Prigozhin launched the short-lived mutiny against the Russian leadership, was branded as the biggest act of betrayal and called Prigozhin “a backstabbing traitor."

The mutiny brought Putin’s judgement and authority, which has been under keen scrutiny especially after Russia’s military operation against Ukraine failed into question.

Wagner Group chief Prigozhin mounted an uprising against the Russian defence leadership after he claimed attacks on his private military personnel from the regular Russian military.