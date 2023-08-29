Trends :New Chinese MapImran Khan CypherTitanic ExpeditionUS Russia SanctionsHarry Afghanistan Tour
Home » World » Kremlin Says Putin Will Not Attend Wagner Chief Prigozhin's Funeral

Kremlin Says Putin Will Not Attend Wagner Chief Prigozhin's Funeral

Prigozhin -- a Putin confidant turned "traitor" -- was killed last Wednesday two months after ordering his troops to topple Russia's military leadership, in what observers deemed the biggest challenge to Putin's authority since he came to power

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: August 29, 2023, 17:04 IST

Moscow, Russia

Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, around his factory which produces school meals, outside St. Petersburg, Russia on Sept. 20, 2010. (File Image/AP)
Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, around his factory which produces school meals, outside St. Petersburg, Russia on Sept. 20, 2010. (File Image/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not go to the funeral of Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died last week in a plane crash, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Prigozhin — a Putin confidant turned “traitor" — was killed last Wednesday two months after ordering his troops to topple Russia’s military leadership, in what observers deemed the biggest challenge to Putin’s authority since he came to power.

“The president’s presence is not envisaged," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday when asked whether Putin would attend the funeral.

There have been no public announcements of when or where Prigozhin, who was 62, will be buried.

Advertisement

“We have no information specifically about the funeral. The decision in this regard is made by family and friends," Peskov added.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan Wins Over Chennai & 'Jawan' Co-Stars With His Humility, Charm, 'Zinda Banda' Moves

    • Putin last week described Prigozhin as a man who had made “serious mistakes in his life, but he achieved the right results."

    The Kremlin has dismissed speculation that it orchestrated the crash in revenge for Wagner’s march on Moscow in June.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 29, 2023, 17:04 IST
    last updated: August 29, 2023, 17:04 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App