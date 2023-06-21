Trends :White House State DinnerOceanGateCPECPalestine'Squatter' Envoy
Kyiv Puts Environmental Damage From Ukraine Dam Breach at $1.5 bn

Kyiv Puts Environmental Damage From Ukraine Dam Breach at $1.5 bn

The breach of the dam on June 6 caused devastating floods in the Kherson region under Russian and Ukrainian control, forcing thousands to flee and sparking fears of an environmental disaster

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 20:51 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine on Monday, June 5, 2023. (Credits: Associated Press)
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine on Monday, June 5, 2023. (Credits: Associated Press)

Kyiv said Wednesday the destruction of the Russian-held Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine earlier this month caused an estimated $1.5 billion in damages to the environment.

The breach of the dam on June 6 caused devastating floods in the Kherson region under Russian and Ukrainian control, forcing thousands to flee and sparking fears of an environmental disaster.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of “eco-cide" by blowing up the Soviet-era dam on the Dnipro River, while Russia has blamed Ukraine.

“Every day Russia is inflicting new losses on Ukraine," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a reconstruction conference in London.

    • He said the overall cost of Ukraine’s reconstruction, estimated at $411 billion by the World Bank, “will grow, especially after the Russians blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant".

    He said the “preliminary estimates" of $1.5 billion in environmental damages following the dam breach do not include “losses to agriculture, infrastructure, housing, and the cost of rebuilding the plant itself".

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    first published: June 21, 2023, 20:51 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 20:51 IST
