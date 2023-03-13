The Lahore district administration granted permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to stage an election rally in the city on Monday, Pakistan-based news agencies reported.

The decision to approve the election rally was taken after a meeting between the PTI leadership and the district administration officials. The meeting was held following the direction of Punjab province’s caretaker chief minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Geo News reported.

The PTI leadership submitted an affidavit where they assured Lahore administration that they will fully cooperate with the administration, police and security officials, Geo News said.

The PTI agreed to not make speeches against the state institutions and judiciary in the rally. The affidavit states that PTI will be held responsible if there is damage to public property.

The rally will be taken out from Lahore’s Zaman Park to Data Darbar at 2pm on Monday. PTI’s Lahore head Imtiaz Shaikh confirmed that the former prime minister will lead the rally.

The rally was initially cancelled after the interim government refused to lift Section 144. Imran even said that the imposition of Section 144 due to a cricket match and a marathon was made to actually arrest PTI workers.

“Only Zaman Park has been surrounded by containers and heavy police contingent. Clearly, like March 8, Punjab CM and police want to provoke clashes to file more sham FIRs against PTI leadership and workers and to use as pretext for postponing elections," Khan said while urging PTI workers not to fall in the trap of the government.

Following the approval, this rally became the first rally that Khan would lead in more than four months. He was recovering from the gunshot wound he received to his leg during a rally in Wazirabad.

According to a separate report by news agency Dawn, Khan last week said the coalition led by Shehbaz Sharif would employ any tactic, including a bomb blast or high-profile murder, as an excuse to impose emergency and delay the elections. He said he was exercising restraint and defying these alleged designs.

PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhry said that the caretaker government was determined to disrupt the law and order in Lahore. Qureshi said the caretaker government wants clashes not elections.

