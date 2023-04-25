Leaked Conversation Between Families of Top Pakistan Officials Leads to Fresh Controversy

A leaked conversation between a mother-in-law of a top-ranking serving judge of the Supreme Court and wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legal adviser Khawaja Tariq Rahim has led to new controversy.

The contents of the leaked audio recording could not be verified independently by News18. Pakistan-based news media outlet Dawn also could independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

The clip has been widely circula­ted on social and mainstream media and has led to a fresh controversy and could further intensify the fight between the judiciary and the government.

In the audio clip, both women were heard discussing a sub-judice matter regarding the suo motu notice issued to the government by Pakistan chief justice Umar Ata Bandial on the delay of elections to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar and the chief justice himself are hearing the case.

The PTI leader’s wife can be heard discussing the possibility of snap polls and martial law and the newly introduced law which aims to regulate the top judge’s power.

She is also heard saying that she sent a message to the chief justice saying that there were hundreds of thousands of people supporting and praying for him.

“I was present at the Lahore rally, hundreds of thousands of people were there," she said while referring to the PTI’s rally at Minar-i-Pakistan last month. Just like that there are hundreds of thousands of people in every city and you can imagine how many people are praying for you," the woman was quoted as saying by news agency Dawn.

The other woman in response could be heard criticizing the government for questioning the CJP’s decision to exercise his power of taking the suo motu notice.

The woman then calls the chief justice’s critics “traitors of this country", Dawn reported.

One woman then said that the polls should be held as early as possible. “If elections are not held, then martial law will be enforced. They can’t stay. That’s it," the woman says, referring to the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led (PDM) government.

“They are not ready to enforce martial law," the woman, who is the judge’s relative, says, indicating that the military is reluctant to intervene.

