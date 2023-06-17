'Life-Changing Innovations Happening in India': Former White House Covid Czar

A former high-ranking White House official is all praise for India, lauding New Delhi’s contribution in the field of vaccine development during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as innovations coming out of indigenous work happening in the country.

With just a week left for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s four-day visit to the United States, former White House Covid-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said there is a lot of excitement ahead of his first official trip to Washington.

“We welcome PM Narendra Modi to the United States. This visit will enhance the relations between India and the United States. There is a lot of excitement for his visit here…," Dr. Ashish Jha told news agency ANI.

Advertisement

The Indian-American physician, who was appointed as the White House COVID-19 Coordinator in April last year, is leaving the US administration towards the end of June.

Jha, 52, will return to Brown University, where he had served as the dean of the varsity’s school of public health.

The US is a crucial strategic partner of India in the Indo-Pacific and in the Quad framework, according to the annual report of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Last year, the Quad engagement acquired momentum and salience with the announcement of Working Groups and initiatives aimed at the delivery of public goods to countries in the Indo-Pacific vision.

PM Modi’s message of Quad being a force for global and regional good was endorsed by his Quad counterparts at the Tokyo Summit and exemplified by the delivery of Made in India vaccines under the Quad Vaccine Partnership.

Advertisement

Lauding India’s indigenous work in the field of vaccine development and other technologies, Dr. Jha told ANI that India is not just the manufacturing hub of biotechnology and it is becoming the innovation hub of biotechnology.

Advertisement

“During the pandemic, we saw incredible life-changing innovations coming out of indigenous work happening in India, including the development of vaccines, testing efforts that India developed that the world was able to use. India is not just the manufacturing hub of biotechnology, it is becoming the innovation hub of biotechnology…," the Indian-American physician added.

Read More: PM Modi In US: Prez Biden, First Lady to Host State Dinner; Egypt Visit On Way Back

This praise comes ahead of Modi’s first official state visit to the country, where he will attend a host of events- including a state dinner at the White House and a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

PM Modi will be flying to New York on June 20, where he will lead the celebrations of International Yoga Day at the UN Headquarters on June 21.