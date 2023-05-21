Antony Blinken Meets Jaishankar on Sidelines of G7 Summit, Says Looking Forward to Hosting PM Modi in US

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said he had a great discussion with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Blinken said that the US is looking forward to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June.

“I had a great discussion with Indian Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 in Hiroshima. We look forward to hosting Indian Prime Minister @NarendraModi in June, whose visit will celebrate the deep partnership between the United States and India," Blinken said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi and Joe Biden are in Japan to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima.

During the Quad meeting in Japan, Biden walked up to PM Modi and one of the points he made was the large number of requests he was getting from prominent citizens to attend the Indian leader’s programmes during his next month state visit to Washington DC, officials said.

“You are causing me a real problem. Next month we have a dinner for you in Washington. Everyone in the whole country wants to come. I have run out of tickets. You think I am kidding? Ask my team. I am getting phone calls from people I have never heard of before. Everyone from movie stars to relatives. You are too popular," President Biden was quoted as saying.

PM Modi will be travelling to the US for an official state visit from June 21 to 24, where he will be hosted by US President Joe Biden at the White House.

This will be Narendra Modi’s first state visit to the US during his nine-year long years as prime minister. While PM Modi has visited the US multiple times during his tenure, none of the visits were categorised as a state visit, which is the highest ranked visit according to diplomatic protocol.

The last state visit to the US by an Indian was by then PM Manmohan Singh from November 23 to 25, 2009.