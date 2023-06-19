Trends :PM Modi US VisitYoga DayModi-Biden MeetTitanic SubmarineAlibaba
Home » Sports » Lou Williams, NBA's All-Time Top Reserve Scorer, Retires after 17 Seasons

The 36-year-old guard, who did not play in the NBA this past season, saw his final league game with the Atlanta Hawks in 2022

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 01:07 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Lou Williams, the NBA’s all-time top reserve scorer and a three-time winner of the Sixth Man of the Year award, announced his retirement from the league on Sunday after 17 seasons.

The 36-year-old guard, who did not play in the NBA this past season, saw his final league game with the Atlanta Hawks in 2022.

Williams, who announced his decision in a social media video posting, averaged 13.9 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds a game over 1,123 contests with the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Hawks from 2005-2022.

Williams, who made only 122 NBA starts, set a league career record for points by a player coming off the bench with 13,396.

    • He’s a three-time winner of the Sixth Man award, given to the top NBA player coming off the bench. That ties him with Jamal Crawford for the most times winning the honor.

    Williams won the Sixth Man award while with Toronto in 2014-15 and with the Clippers in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    first published: June 19, 2023, 00:59 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 01:07 IST
