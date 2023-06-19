Lou Williams, NBA's All-Time Top Reserve Scorer, Retires after 17 Seasons

Lou Williams, the NBA’s all-time top reserve scorer and a three-time winner of the Sixth Man of the Year award, announced his retirement from the league on Sunday after 17 seasons.

The 36-year-old guard, who did not play in the NBA this past season, saw his final league game with the Atlanta Hawks in 2022.

Williams, who announced his decision in a social media video posting, averaged 13.9 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds a game over 1,123 contests with the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Hawks from 2005-2022.

Williams, who made only 122 NBA starts, set a league career record for points by a player coming off the bench with 13,396.