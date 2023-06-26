Lt General among 3 Sacked as Part of Pak Army’s Self-Accountability for May 9 Riots after Imran Arrest, Says DG ISPR

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) chief Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on Monday that the military had dismissed an army officer of lieutenant general rank and several others from service for failing to protect military installations on May 9.

The ISPR director general was speaking at a press conference in Rawalpindi.

Disciplinary action has been taken against 15 officers including three major generals and seven brigadiers, he said.

Chaudhry stated that three officers including a lieutenant general have been dismissed from service.

He added that a granddaughter of a retired four-star general and a son-in-law of a retired four-star general have been arrested in connection with the probe into the May 9 riots.

Advertisement

The wife of a retired three-star general and the wife and son-in-law of a retired two-star general are undergoing the accountability process, he added.

“The events of May 9 have proven that what enemies couldn’t do in 76 years, a bunch of miscreants and their facilitators did," he said. “The investigation held until now has proven that [the events] of May 9 were being planned for the past several months…Under this planning, first a conducive environment was created and people were instigated and provoked against the army."

In this connection, a narrative based on lies and exaggeration was spread on social media inside and outside the country, he stated, adding that the authorities had obtained evidence against them.

“The families of the martyrs are hurt and they are asking tough questions as to when will the people involved [in the May 9 incidents] be brought to justice," he added. “All the ranks within the army are asking why they should sacrifice their lives if the memorials of the martyrs are being desecrated like this."

Talking about trials under the Army Act, Chaudhry said that 17 standing military courts were functioning in which “trial of 102 miscreants is underway and this process will continue". He added that the suspects being tried in military courts had complete legal rights, including the right of appeal in the high courts and Supreme Court.

Advertisement

Expressing regret over the May 9 mayhem, the DG ISPR said the planning of the violent incidents was done several months ago. The people were manipulated by this outrageous narrative, he added.