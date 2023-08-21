Lucy Letby Skips Murder Sentencing, UK PM Rishi Sunak Calls Baby Killer Nurse a 'Coward’

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak slammed Nurse Lucy Letby for not being present in the courtroom during her sentencing. Nurse Lucy Letby who murdered seven babies during her time at a hospital in the UK’s Chester as nurse for the hospital’s paediatric unit.

“It is cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims," Rishi Sunak was quoted as saying by news outlet Sky News.

Letby will not attend the hearing at the Manchester Crown Court, the baby killer nurse indicated earlier. A BBC report pointed out that this means she will not hear families’ victim impact statements where they tell the court how the loss of their newborns impacted their lives.

She will also not hear Justice James Goss, the judge, give his sentencing remarks where he will elaborate on the reasons for the length of the prison sentence handed down to her.

Advertisement

Lucy Letby has emerged as one of the most prolific child serial killers in modern times. She also is convicted of trying to kill six other infants at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The hospital authorities were warned of Lucy Letby’s behaviour by Dr Ravi Jayaram and Dr Stephen Brearey but the hospital management failed to act. Lucy Letby was arrested following a string of deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016. Her final victims were two triplet boys, referred to in court as babies O and P.

A report by the BBC pointed out that the parents of the dead babies were emotional and many of them were crying.

The mother of twin babies E and F who were killed by Letby told the courtroom Lucy Letby was evil in the form of a nurse. “Our worlds were shattered when we encountered evil disguised as a caring nurse, we felt cheated, deceived and utterly heartbroken," the mother told the courtroom, according to BBC.

The mother of baby C, a baby boy who was murdered by Letby, said the entire incident seems like a scene out a horror story referring to the moments when she held her dead firstborn son in her arms while Lucy Letby was watching her and the crestfallen family.