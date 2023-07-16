'To The People of India...': Macron Shares Glimpses of PM Modi's France Visit | Watch

French President Emmanuel Macron shared a video montage of key moments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to his country on Saturday and expressed, “To the people of India, trust and friendship."

In a Twitter post, the video showcases the Prime Minister being conferred with France’s highest civilian and military honor, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, and the two leaders sharing a warm embrace.

PM Modi is heard saying, “It’s not just an honor for me, but also for the 1.4 billion of my fellow Indians. So it really is an honor, and I thank you."

Advertisement

“Dear Narendra, you honor us with your presence on July 14," the French President is heard stating as the visuals display PM Modi joining Macron as the Guest of Honor for the Bastille Day parade, along with the participation of the Indian military contingent. The Indian tri-services marching contingent captivates the crowds during the French National Day celebrations.

The narration states, “over a century ago, in 1916, in the heart of Paris on its Champs-Elysees, Indian troops paraded as they came to fight with us in the trenches."

President Macron is heard stating, “Today, we will continue to strengthen this historical relationship of trust between our two countries to address both international crises and major global issues."

“The impact is truly significant as it is a great moment for our country. Many people are watching the television broadcast and witnessing the parade," Prime Minister stated.

President Macron, accompanied by his wife Brigitte Macron, was also seen accompanying PM Modi for the banquet on the occasion of Bastille Day, which was hosted at the iconic Louvre Museum.

Advertisement

“I want to acknowledge India’s contribution to history and the future of the world, and convey the friendly attachment that the French have for your nation and your people," Macron is heard stating as the visuals feature him accompanying PM Modi to the Eiffel Tower with a fireworks display in the background.