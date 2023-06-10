Trends :Silvio BerlusconiAustralia Bus CrashRussia-UkraineNorth KoreaModiji Thali
Home » World » Macron Urges Iran to Stop Backing Russia in Ukraine

Macron Urges Iran to Stop Backing Russia in Ukraine

Macron in a telephone call underlined the serious "security and humanitarian consequences" of Iran's drone deliveries "and urged Tehran to immediately end the support it thus gives to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine"

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 23:24 IST

Paris, France

French President Emmanuel Macron. (File image/Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron. (File image/Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday urged his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to “immediately end" Tehran’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which involves supplying Moscow with attack drones, the Elysee said.

Macron in a telephone call underlined the serious “security and humanitarian consequences" of Iran’s drone deliveries “and urged Tehran to immediately end the support it thus gives to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine", said a statement.

The call came a day after White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Russia was receiving materials from Iran to build a drone factory on its territory that “could be fully operational early next year".

The White House released a satellite image of the location of the prospective plant in the Alabuga special economic zone, some 900 kilometres (560 miles) east of Moscow.

Advertisement

“The Russia-Iran military partnership appears to be deepening," Kirby said in a statement, citing US intelligence information.

The United States has said that Russia has received hundreds of Iranian attack drones to attack Kyiv and “terrorise" Ukrainians, a charge denied by Tehran.

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Samvedna Suwalka & Sayan Banerjee On Their Show Jee Karda-EXCLUSIVE
  • Kangana Ranaut Takes An Indirect, But Apparent, Dig At Ranbir Kapoor & Karan Johar - Yet Again
  • Tamannaah Bhatia, Suhail Nayyar, Samvedna Suwalka & Sayan Banerjee On Their Show Jee Karda-EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Promotes SPKK With Sid's Mom By Her Side | Ranbir Schools A Pap | Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday
  • Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?

    • According to US data, the drones are built in Iran, shipped across the Caspian Sea “and then used operationally by Russian forces against Ukraine", Kirby said.

    The White House said it would release a new government advisory to assist businesses and governments “to ensure they are not inadvertently contributing to Iran’s (drone) program".

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 10, 2023, 23:24 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 23:24 IST
    Read More