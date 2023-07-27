Macron Warns of 'New Imperialism' Threatening Sovereignty in the Pacific

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced “new imperialism" in the Pacific during a landmark visit to the region on Thursday, warning of a threat to the sovereignty of smaller states.

“There is in the Indo-Pacific and particularly in Oceania new imperialism appearing, and a power logic that is threatening the sovereignty of several states — the smallest, often the most fragile," he said in Vanuatu.

Macron — on the first visit by a sitting French leader to an independent Pacific state — sought to underscore France’s importance in a region over which China and the United States are competing for military, economic and diplomatic influence.

“Our Indo-Pacific strategy is above all to defend through partnerships the independence and sovereignty of all states in the region that are ready to work with us," Macron said.