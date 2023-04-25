Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, Triggers Tsunami Warning

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck west of Indonesia’s Sumatra Island on Tuesday, Indonesia’s geophysics agency (BMKG) said.
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier pegged the quake at 6.9 magnitude.
The quake was at a depth of 20 km (12.43 miles), EMSC said.
The quake triggered a tsunami warning, the country’s Meteorological Department added.
Indonesia suffers frequent earthquakes, straddling the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire," a seismically active zone where different plates of the earth’s crust meet.
first published: April 25, 2023, 03:53 IST
last updated: April 25, 2023, 03:53 IST