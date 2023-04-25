Trends :Xi-Zelensky TalksWashington DeclarationJoe BidenTaliban-US Meet?Sudan Crisis
Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, Triggers Tsunami Warning

Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, Triggers Tsunami Warning

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier pegged the quake at 6.9 magnitude

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 03:53 IST

The quake triggered a tsunami warning, the country's Meteorological Department added.
The quake triggered a tsunami warning, the country’s Meteorological Department added. (Image: Shutterstock)

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck west of Indonesia’s Sumatra Island on Tuesday, Indonesia’s geophysics agency (BMKG) said.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier pegged the quake at 6.9 magnitude.

The quake was at a depth of 20 km (12.43 miles), EMSC said.

The quake triggered a tsunami warning, the country’s Meteorological Department added.

Indonesia suffers frequent earthquakes, straddling the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire," a seismically active zone where different plates of the earth’s crust meet.

