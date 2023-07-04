Malaysia: Seven Bodies Found After Family of 10 Swept Away in River

Ten members of a single family were swept away in a river surge in Malaysia, with seven bodies found just under 25 kilometres from where they had been swimming, a senior police official said Tuesday.

The tragedy happened last Friday at the Jeram Mawar waterfall located deep in a forest in the district of Chukai in the eastern state of Terengganu. Local police chief Hanyan Ramlan told AFP that nine of the victims were related and the other was a fiance.

“I believe they were swimming in the river on Friday when a sudden surge in water swept them away. It happened very fast and the water level rose up to three metres," Hanyan said. “They were caught in a deadly surprise."