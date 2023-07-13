Trends :Pak Holi DebatePM France VisitCEPAAgatha ChristieChabahar Port
Home » World » Man Accused Of Terrorism Over Fire At South African Parliament Says He 'burned It Intentionally'

Man Accused Of Terrorism Over Fire At South African Parliament Says He 'burned It Intentionally'

In January of last year, a massive fire that tore through many buildings, including the main chamber where members sit, severely destroyed the historic Parliament complex.

Advertisement

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 20:36 IST

Cape town, South Africa

Mafe had also challenged the court to give him a sentence of 25 years to life, which is what he could face if his trial goes ahead.(Image/ANI)
Mafe had also challenged the court to give him a sentence of 25 years to life, which is what he could face if his trial goes ahead.(Image/ANI)

A man facing terrorism charges over a fire that badly damaged South Africa’s Parliament building last year said in a courtroom outburst on Thursday that he “burned it intentionally." Shouting and pointing his finger, Zandile Mafe said he was going to “burn it more" if the Parliament was not moved from Cape Town to either the city of Bloemfontein or Pretoria.

The huge blaze badly damaged the historic Parliament complex in January last year as it ripped through various buildings, including the main chamber where lawmakers sit.

It hasn’t been fully repaired, with estimates saying it will cost around USD 120 million and take at least three years.

Advertisement

Mafe was arrested in the Parliament precinct soon after he started the fire started. He was charged with breaking and entering, arson and terrorism, but his case has been held up after a judge ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

The judge overseeing Thursday’s court appearance allowed Mafe to finish his rant, saying he didn’t want to “exacerbate" his “mental condition," according to South African media reports.

Judge Nathan Erasmus then said an expert report indicated that Mafe was not able to understand the wrongfulness of the acts he is accused of, although a final decision on whether there will be a criminal trial was postponed until next month.

Mafe had also challenged the court to give him a sentence of 25 years to life, which is what he could face if his trial goes ahead.

“I’m not afraid of a life sentence," he shouted.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Sent To Censor Board Panel To Avoid Adipurush-like Controversy? EXPLAINED

    • The fire at the seat of South Africa’s democracy raised criticism of the security procedures in place at the Parliament whose members were on a break and the buildings were largely empty. No one was hurt.

    Mafe has said he is angry at various issues in South Africa. He has called the opposition political party that runs the Cape Town municipality racist against Black people and has also accused the government of failing to help the poor.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 13, 2023, 20:36 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 20:36 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App