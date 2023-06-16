Man Charged with Murder of Hyderabad Student Tejaswini in UK

A 23-year-old man was on Thursday charged with the murder of Indian student Tejaswini Kontham and the attempted murder of her friend at a residential address in Wembley, north London.

The Metropolitan Police said Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais, previously referred to as a Brazilian national, has been remanded in police custody to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates Court in London.

Two other people, one man and a woman, arrested in connection with the murder investigation at the crime scene have now been released with no further action.

"Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais, 23, of Neeld Crescent, Wembley was charged on Thursday, 15 June with the murder of Tejaswini Kontham and the attempted murder of a second woman," the Met Police said in a statement.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Met Police officers attended a flat in Neeld Crescent, Wembley, along with the London Ambulance Service and found Tejaswini and another woman, aged 28, suffering from knife injuries.

"Despite the efforts of emergency services, Tejaswini sadly died at the scene. Her family has been informed," the police said.

It led to a man-hunt for prime murder suspect De Morais, who was later arrested in the Harrow area of north London.

The second victim of the knife attack has been named locally as Akhila, also from India who remains in hospital but is said to be out of danger. The Indian National Student Association (INSA) UK issued a statement to say that she remains in a state of shock following the attack, which claimed the life of her friend.

"On behalf of Indian students in the UK, we convey our sincere condolences to her family and friends and pray that her soul rests in peace," INSA UK said in a statement with reference to Tejaswini.

Advertisement

"Our thoughts for Akhila also for her speedy recovery from this shock. We are hopeful that justice will be delivered for the affected families. We will do everything possible to ease some of their family members’ pain. We are in touch with the authorities and will support the repatriation process," it said.

According to INSA UK, Tejaswini – whose full name is Tejaswini Kontham Reddy – had recently graduated from the University of Greenwich in south London and went on to secure her post-study work visa. She moved to the flat in Wembley recently after securing a job in north London.

Advertisement

Sources at the Indian High Commission in London expressed their sadness at the tragic news and said the mission will support the families with consular assistance required.

Tejaswini’s father told a news channel in India on Wednesday that she had gone to London three years ago and had completed her MS course there.

Advertisement

She came to Hyderabad in August last year and returned to London the next month. She was supposed to fly down here in May this year, he said.