Man Killed, Several Injured in Overnight Shooting in Louisville

Man Killed, Several Injured in Overnight Shooting in Louisville

Four other people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and another man was hurt in a fall, according to media reports

Police were continuing to investigate Sunday morning. (Representative Image)
A shooting near a Louisville restaurant and bar early Sunday left one man dead and five others injured by gunshots, according to police.

Police arrived at the scene in downtown Louisville around 3 a.m. and found a man dead, Louisville Police Maj. Shannon Lauder told media near the scene. Another man wounded by gunfire was transported to a hospital and was in critical condition Sunday morning.

Four other people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and another man was hurt in a fall, according to media reports.

There have been no arrests in the shooting. Lauder urged anyone with information about the shooting to call police.

    • The shooting occurred near the Southern Restaurant & Lounge on Third Street in the city’s downtown area.

    Police were continuing to investigate Sunday morning.

