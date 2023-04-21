Trends :Sudan ClashesPakistanJapanKing Charles CoronationMyanmar
Home » World » Manslaughter Charges Against Actor Baldwin to Be Dropped, ‘Rust’ Filming Resumes. Key Takeaways

Manslaughter Charges Against Actor Baldwin to Be Dropped, ‘Rust’ Filming Resumes. Key Takeaways

Baldwin was charged in January over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the shooting of the Western film "Rust"

Advertisement

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 15:55 IST

Los Angeles, United States

Actor Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter for unintentionally firing a gun which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (Image: Reuters)
Actor Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter for unintentionally firing a gun which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (Image: Reuters)

In a major relief for actor Alec Baldwin, the manslaughter charges against him are set to be dropped over a fatal shooting on a movie set in 2021. The veteran actor was charged over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin was filming the Western “Rust" in New Mexico in 2021 and was holding a Colt .45 handgun during rehearsals. The gun discharged and killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

The actor was charged in January over the death of the cinematographer but he maintains that he was told the gun was safe and that he did not pull the trigger. He also pleaded “not guilty" before court.

Advertisement

Here is all you need to know about the Alec Baldwin case:

  • Hollywood star Alec Baldwin was holding a Colt .45 gun during rehearsals for the film in New Mexico. It discharged killing Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
  • Baldwin, who is the co-producer as well as lead actor and the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for the weapons on the shooting set, face charges of voluntary manslaughter. If found guilty, they could face 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.
  • New Mexico attorneys Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said they are dropping the involuntary manslaughter charges but warned that it does “not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled". The charges against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed remain unchanged.
  • The shooting of “Rust" will resume and the cinematographer’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, is serving as an executive producer. Matthew Hutchins said he has “no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame," and said Halyna’s death was a “a terrible accident."
  • The shooting resumed at a new location in the northern US state of Montana. Baldwin earlier agreed to terms set by the New Mexico court that allowed him to complete filming of the movie, including a ban on his using guns or drinking alcohol. A documentary will also be made, covering Halyna Hutchins’s life and the completion of the film.
  • Dave Halls, the film’s safety coordinator and assistant director, who handed Baldwin the loaded gun, agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors and was sentenced last month to six months’ probation.

(with inputs from AFP)

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

first published: April 21, 2023, 15:55 IST
last updated: April 21, 2023, 15:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu Among Stars At Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid Bash, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Arpita Khan Eid Bash: Neha Sharma, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anil Kapoor Attend