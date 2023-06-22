Trends :White House State DinnerOceanGateCPECPalestine'Squatter' Envoy
Mark Zuckerberg Ready to Fight Elon Musk in a Cage Match. And It's Not a Joke

While Elon Musk said he would be 'up for a cage fight' with Zuckerberg, the Facebook founder asked for the location in an Instagram status

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 09:13 IST

New Delhi, India

While Musk has been trained in Kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Mark Zuckerberg is a martial arts enthusiast.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg are soon going to fight a ‘cage match.’ Though, it may not sound real, but their social media posts show they are not joking about the physical fight.

51-year-old Musk challenged Facebook owner Zuckerberg, who recently won his first amateur Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament, to a cage match after the META CEO is expected to build a text-based platform to rival Twitter.

Reacting to the news of the suspected project, which is reportedly called Threads, Musk, who took over Twitter last year, warned that another Meta-owned platform would not leave other options for consumers.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment," Elon Musk tweeted with a crying-laughing emoji.

However, one Twitter user reminded the social media platform owner that should be careful since Zuckerberg has been practicing jiu jitsu.

Elon replied that he would be “up for a cage fight" with Zuckerberg. “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol," Musk said in the tweet.

To this, one Twitter user wrote, “I love you Elon, but you better start training."

Meanwhile, Mark Zukerberg shared the screenshot of the tweet on Instagram and wrote, “Send me Location."

Taking up the challenge, Musk, said, “If this is for real, I will do it."

Reports have confirmed that Zuckerberg’s post on his Instagram account is not a joke. A report in The Verge, quoting Meta spokesperson, said that the Zuckerberg’s social media post is not a joke and added that “The story speaks for itself."

While Mark Zuckerberg is a martial arts enthusiast, Musk has been trained in Kyokushin karate, taekwondo, judo, and “Brazilian jiu-jitsu briefly" while he was young.

    • The social media exchange has led to a lot of discussion on social media with Twitter users suggesting they could train Elon Musk.

    Musk has responded with two words: “Vegas Octagon." He further added, “I have this great move that I call “The Walrus", where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing."

    About the Author

    Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

    first published: June 22, 2023, 09:07 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 09:13 IST
