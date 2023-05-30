May 9 Jinnah House Arson Case Returns to Haunt Imran; Ex-PM to Appear before JIT

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan will have to appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the attack on Lahore Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) on May 9 on Tuesday afternoon.

The former prime minister has been asked to respond to his summons and present himself at the Qilla Gujjar police headquarters, the Dawn reported.

Imran Khan will be questioned in a case which was registered with the Sarwar Road police station and is related to the May 9 attacks. He has been nominated in the case for giving support to the attackers who set the Jinnah House when he was under the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir graft case earlier this month.

Imran Khan’s arrest set Pakistan ablaze and its major cities resembled scenes from a civil war as PTI cadres clashed with pro-government cadres and the police.

The PTI cadres attacked army installations and setups.

“Imran Khan is required to attend the office of the DIG Investigation to join the investigation proceedings entrusted to the JTI formed by the Punjab government," the summon notice accessed by the Pakistan-based media outlet said.

Lahore DIG (investigation) Kamran Adil, who is heading the JIT and police chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana confirmed that the PTI chief was summoned for questioning.

The Dawn said that Imran Khan will be questioned to determine the level of his personal involvement in the attack on Jinnah House. Several other senior PTI leaders and cadres were also named in the FIR.

PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid and fashion designer Khadija Shah have already been arrested in connection with the attack.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan alleged that the caretaker Punjab government was mistreating female PTI cadres in prison. Khan also alleged that female cadres were rapes but did not provide any evidence.

SSP Anoosh Masood visited Kot Lakhpat jail on Monday where Rashid and Shah are being held after Imran Khan raised the allegations. She is also heading one of the 53 JITs to conduct probes into cases which were filed following the May 9 attacks in Lahore. She will be probing attacks on police, Askari Tower and other sensitive installations.