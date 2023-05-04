McDonald’s Franchise in US Face Hefty Fines for Hiring Children as Young as 10

The US Labor Department has imposed fines of more than $212,000 on three McDonald’s franchise operators after discovering that they employed hundreds of children, some as young as 10, illegally and without pay.

Bauer Food LLC, Archways Richwood LLC, and Bell Restaurant Group I LLC operate a total of 62 McDonald’s restaurants across Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and Ohio, Fox News reported.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division revealed that over 300 children worked beyond the permitted hours and performed tasks forbidden for young workers, the report added.

Bauer Food LLC, based in Louisville, Kentucky, and facing a penalty of almost $40,000, employed two 10-year-olds who worked late into the night and did not receive any payment.

Advertisement

They carried out duties such as preparing and distributing food, operating a deep fryer, and working at the drive-thru window, which is against federal child labor regulations.

As per the report, Archways Richwood LLC, which manages 27 McDonald’s restaurants, is also facing a fine of $143,566, while Bell Restaurant Group I LLC is facing a penalty of $29,267.

The Labor Department has stated that child labor regulations prohibit children aged between 14 and 15 from working more than three hours on a school day and more than eight hours on a non-school day.

Children of this age range are also not allowed to work during school hours.

Read all the Latest News here