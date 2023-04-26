From Donald Trump to Joe Biden: A Look at the Oldest Presidents in US History

Brushing aside constant and fierce scrutiny over his age, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his re-election bid for the 2024 presidential polls.

He would be 86 by the end of the second term.

The United States of America has seen its fair share of leaders, but none quite as seasoned as the ten oldest presidents to have ever held office.

These individuals, each with their unique stories of triumph and challenge, brought their extensive life experiences to the Oval Office.

From navigating the country through wars and economic strife to championing civil rights and global diplomacy, these presidents have left an indelible mark on American history.

No. 10 — John Adams

John Adams, a remarkable political philosopher, served as the second President of the United States (1797-1801), after serving as the first Vice President under President George Washington.

Learned and thoughtful, John Adams was more remarkable as a political philosopher than as a politician. “People and nations are forged in the fires of adversity," he said, doubtless thinking of his own as well as the American experience.

No. 9 — Andrew Jackson

Andrew Jackson was the seventh President of the United States from 1829 to 1837, seeking to act as the direct representative of the common man.

More nearly than any of his predecessors, Andrew Jackson was elected by popular vote; as President he sought to act as the direct representative of the common man.

No. 8 — Dwight D. Eisenhower

Bringing to the Presidency his prestige as commanding general of the victorious forces in Europe during World War II, Dwight D. Eisenhower obtained a truce in Korea and worked incessantly during his two terms (1953-1961) to ease the tensions of the Cold War.

He pursued the moderate policies of “Modern Republicanism," pointing out as he left office, “America is today the strongest, most influential, and most productive nation in the world."

No. 7 — Zachary Taylor

Zachary Taylor, a general and national hero in the United States Army from the time of the Mexican-American War and the War of 1812, was elected the 12th U.S. President, serving from March 1849 until his death in July 1850.

Northerners and Southerners disputed sharply whether the territories wrested from Mexico should be opened to slavery, and some Southerners even threatened secession. Standing firm, Zachary Taylor was prepared to hold the Union together by armed force rather than by compromise.

No. 6 — George H. W. Bush

George H. W. Bush, as the 41st President (1989-1993), brought to the White House a dedication to traditional American values and a determination to direct them toward making the United States “a kinder and gentler nation" in the face of a dramatically changing world.

George Bush brought to the White House a dedication to traditional American values and a determination to direct them toward making the United States “a kinder and gentler nation." In his Inaugural Address he pledged in “a moment rich with promise" to use American strength as “a force for good."

No. 5 — James Buchanan

James Buchanan, the 15th President of the United States (1857-1861), served immediately prior to the American Civil War. He remains the only President to be elected from Pennsylvania and to remain a lifelong bachelor.

Tall, stately, stiffly formal in the high stock he wore around his jowls, James Buchanan was the only President who never married.

No. 4 — William Henry Harrison

William Henry Harrison, an American military officer and politician, was the ninth President of the United States (1841), the oldest President to be elected at the time. On his 32nd day, he became the first to die in office, serving the shortest tenure in U.S. Presidential history.

“Give him a barrel of hard cider and settle a pension of two thousand a year on him, and my word for it," a Democratic newspaper foolishly gibed, “he will sit … by the side of a ‘sea coal’ fire, and study moral philosophy. " The Whigs, seizing on this political misstep, in 1840 presented their candidate William Henry Harrison as a simple frontier Indian fighter, living in a log cabin and drinking cider, in sharp contrast to an aristocratic champagne-sipping Van Buren.

No. 3 — Ronald Reagan

Ronald Reagan, originally an American actor and politician, became the 40th President of the United States serving from 1981 to 1989. His term saw a restoration of prosperity at home, with the goal of achieving “peace through strength" abroad.

At the end of his two terms in office, Ronald Reagan viewed with satisfaction the achievements of his innovative program known as the Reagan Revolution, which aimed to reinvigorate the American people and reduce their reliance upon Government. He felt he had fulfilled his campaign pledge of 1980 to restore “the great, confident roar of American progress and growth and optimism."

No. 2 — Donald Trump

Donald John Trump was born in Queens, New York, on June 14, 1946. His father, Fred Trump was a successful real estate developer. Trump was educated at the New York Military Academy and the Wharton School of Finance and Commerce at the University of Pennsylvania.

In 1971, he took over his father’s real estate company, renaming it the Trump Organization. The business soon became involved in variety of projects, including hotels, resorts, residential and commercial building, casinos, and golf courses. His first of many books was The Art of the Deal, published in 1987. In 2004, he launched the reality television show The Apprentice.

The Oldest —- Joe Biden

President Biden represented Delaware for 36 years in the U.S. Senate before becoming the 47th Vice President of the United States. “As President, Biden will restore America’s leadership and build our communities back better," White House said.

Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the first of four children of Catherine Eugenia Finnegan Biden and Joseph Robinette Biden, Sr. In 1953, the Biden family moved to Claymont, Delaware.

At age 29, President Biden became one of the youngest people ever elected to the United States Senate.

(The biography of US past presidents is courtesy of the White House Historical Association)

