‘Meghan Squashed Everything Out of Harry’: Royal Author Says Duke A Changed Man Now

Angela Levin, royal author, revealed that Prince Harry is now a changed person following his marriage to television actor Meghan Markle, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. Levin spent a long time with Prince Harry and their exchanges have been recorded in her book Harry: Conversations with the Prince.

Levin says Prince Harry is not the person she met during the course of writing her book and has changed since his marriage to the American.

The author pointed out that she spent 15 months with Prince Harry for research related to her book during which she got to know him very well. Levin said she adored him and felt Harry was a terrific person who had many good qualities and was good with people.

Levin claims that Meghan Markle has “squashed" those qualities out of him. She claimed Harry is scared of Meghan and does not know what to do.

Levin’s comments come amid Harry announcing that he will travel to the African continent for a Netflix documentary, signalling that he and Meghan will spend time away from each other.

Levin said Harry was “overwhelmed" by memories of his mother Diana during his first date with Meghan Markle. Markle, according to Levin, wore Princess Diana’s favourite fragrance during their first meeting to win Prince Harry’s heart.